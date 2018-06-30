Defense Minister: Enemy will feel Azerbaijani army’s strength if Karabakh conflict is not resolved fairly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Saturday chaired an expanded meeting attended by the deputy defense ministers, commanders of the

Commanders of military formation stationed in the frontline zone and other responsible officers also joined the meeting via video communication, the Defense Ministry told APA.

Minister Hasanov once again congratulated the military personnel on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. He praised the training of the military personnel and aviation units involved in the military parade in Baku on June 26.

Hasanov said highly-ranking military delegations that arrived in Azerbaijan from various countries to participate in anniversary celebrations highly appreciated the holding of the military parade.

Hailing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s care and attention to the Armed Forces, the minister emphasized that the anniversary celebrations held at a high level once again demonstrated to the whole world the country’s military power and the combat capabilities of the Azerbaijani Army.

The defense minister touched upon the current situation on the frontline and stressed the importance of paying particular attention to improving the combat readiness of military personnel.

Citing the remarks voiced by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev that the Azerbaijani people will never accept the occupation of their lands, Hasanov said: “Delaying the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict leads to its escalation on a broader scale. The conflict must be resolved fairly and in accordance with international law as soon as possible. Otherwise, the enemy will feel the will, patriotism and strength of the Azerbaijani army.”

Hasanov also referred to the large-scale military exercises to be held in the frontline zone on July 2-6.

The defense minister gave appropriate instructions to relevant officials regarding the upcoming drills.

He noted that during the exercises the main attention should be focused on the use of troops and the performance of combat missions under various scenarios for the liberation of the occupied territories, including the practical application of the most modern weapons and military equipment designed to destroy all enemy’s military infrastructure.

