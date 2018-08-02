Defense Minister inspected the readiness of military units in the frontline zone for the winter period – VIDEO

Defense Minister inspected the readiness of military units in the frontline zone for the winter period – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry, who are in the front zone on according to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ilham Aliyev, have visited the units stationed in the direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

During visiting the units located in severe climatic conditions and mountainous terrain on the line of confrontation of troops, the Minister of Defense heard a report on the operational situation, as well as observed the enemy positions.

The Minister of Defense inquired about the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen and gave concrete instructions to officials to conduct the necessary preparatory work in connection with the upcoming winter period.

The minister was informed that the units located on the forward defense line are fully provided with drinking water, heating system, bath points, warm bedding and other winter needs.

Then, the minister has met with local residents in one of the remote mountain villages and talked to them about ensuring the protection of settlements and the security of the population.

During the conversation with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, village residents, expressing their satisfaction with paving a convenient asphalt road, routing a gas pipeline and electric lines to a remote mountain village, asked the Minister of Defense to convey their gratitude to the country’s leadership, Mr. Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Residents of the village noted the reliable protection of settlements located in this direction by the units of the Azerbaijani Army and a high level of people's confidence in servicemen.

Then the conversation with the residents was continued at the tea table.

News.Az

News.Az