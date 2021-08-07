Defense Minister inspects military-medical facilities located in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, purposeful activities are being taken to preserve the health of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Corresponding activities are being carried out in the military units to create a medical infrastructure that meets modern standards.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, inspected the overhauled military hospital in the Kalbajar region.

During the inspection of the territory, the Minister of Defense was reported that the hospital, equipped with modern medical equipment, has all the conditions for the treatment of servicemen. It was noted that the military hospital has a surgical operating block, reception and diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, infectious diseases department, department of medical supplies, laboratory, anesthesiology, and intensive care departments, as well as a canteen, X-ray, and dental offices.

Then the Minister visited the military-medical point supplied with modern equipment in the Lachin region and got acquainted with the conditions created there.

In the end, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions for the further improvement of medical service.

