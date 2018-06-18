Defense minister: Our army must always be ready to suppress enemy's provocation

Defense minister: Our army must always be ready to suppress enemy's provocation

On June 16, the extended session of the Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Board on the results of preparation of troops in winter period of 2018 was held under the

Deputy defense ministers, commanders of the types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, services and offices, commanders of Army Corpses formations, heads of special military educational institutions and other officials attended the meeting.

The memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and heroic sons who died for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Report on the work done in the field of Military Capability Development and tasks carried out in the main areas of activity during the reporting period was heard, as well as the recent reforms, the state of combat readiness of troops, service and other issues were discussed at the session of the Board.

The defense minister delivered a speech on the results of training of the Azerbaijan Army and the tasks to be performed in summer period of the current year.

Minister Zakir Hasanov, highlighting the assessment, attention, and care rendered by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani Army, spoke about the progress achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in recent years.

Colonel General Hasanov, having analyzed the work done in the current year, brought to the participants’ attention the issues of combat training, the moral-psychological state of military personnel and the comprehensive provision of the defense system, as well as tasks to be fulfilled in summer period of 2018 to suppress any provocation of the enemy and inflict a death-dealing blow on the enemy.

The defense minister gave relevant instructions in connection with the preparations for the events to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces.

In the end, the draft decision of the session Board was discussed and adopted.

