Defense Minister: "The Azerbaijan Army is fully prepared for large-scale combat operations"

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting on May 12.

The meeting that was held with the participation of the deputies of Defense Minister, commanders of the branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the Army Corpses also involved the commanders of formations stationed in the frontline zone and other responsible officers via video communication, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Based on the statement of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the military potential of the Azerbaijani Army made at the event dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Defense Minister has set specific tasks to officials.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov also expressed his attitude to the irresponsible statements made by various officials and the newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia after the change of power in that country.

The Minister of Defense warned the military-political leadership of Armenia that such actions of the enemy are not acceptable and the Azerbaijan Army is fully prepared for large-scale combat operations.

The minister, having thoroughly analyzed the current situation at the front has ordered to keep under constant control the enemy's activities on the line of front and in the depth of defense and be prepared for its likely actions, as well as take decisive measures to prevent possible provocations of the enemy immediately.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov has conveyed the requirements arising from the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev in connection with the organization and holding of high-level ceremonies on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to the leadership and gave relevant instructions to the responsible officers.

