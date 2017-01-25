Defense minister urges to strengthen troops in south Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The military and political situation in the south-western strategic direction remains unstable."

Troops of Russia’s Southern Military District need to be strengthened over the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist groupings in the North Caucasus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting.

"The military and political situation in the south-western strategic direction remains unstable. It is primarily negatively affected by the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist organizations and groupings on the territory of the North Caucasus," TASS cited the defense minister as saying.

"In these conditions, work has to be continued to improve the combat structure of the district’s troops, hire contract servicemen and equip troops with new types of armament and military hardware and to develop military infrastructure," he added.

News.Az

News.Az