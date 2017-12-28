Defense Minister visit military medical institutions on occasion of holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

Having met with servicemen undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Minister of Defense inquired about their health, and also wished them an early convalescence and return to the duty stations.

According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry, who have met with personnel of the mobile military hospital during the visit to the frontline zone, also have visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed forces, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

At first, the Defense Ministry leadership paid a tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his monument, raised on the territory of the hospital.

Having met with servicemen undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Minister of Defense inquired about their health, and also wished them an early convalescence and return to the duty stations.

Having met with medical personnel, Colonel General Z. Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the personnel.

Then on behalf of the head of state, servicemen were given holiday gifts.

News.Az

News.Az