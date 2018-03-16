Yandex metrika counter

Defense Minister visits new helicopter military unit in frontline zone

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have visited a new helicopter military unit, deployed in the frontline zone.

Defense Minister has met with flight and technical staff, as well as checked the level of combat readiness, the capability and the possibilities of efficient use of army aviation.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave an appropriate instruction to the command of the Air Force in connection with the training of military pilots in accordance with the flight practice plan.

