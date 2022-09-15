Azerbaijani defense minister, US under secretary of defense hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, at the initiative of the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. Colin Kahl, a telephone conversation was held with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation, as well as the confrontation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, and the current situation.

News.Az