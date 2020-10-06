Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov warns Armenia with adequate response to strikes from Iskander missile

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov chaired the holding of a special service meeting on October 6.

During the meeting, the current situation in the ongoing counter-offensive operation was analyzed and instructions were given to continue the planned, purposeful, and consistent destruction of the occupying Armenian Armed Forces.

Hasanov instructed the Azerbaijani troops to take vital and necessary measures in the liberated territories.

The minister said that if the Armenian Armed Forces use Iskander tactical missile systems, Azerbaijani will take adequate retaliatory actions.

He ordered the Azerbaijani army to plan actions to inflict strikes at the military-strategic infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces by using the weapons in the army’s arsenal that have great destructive power.

News.Az

