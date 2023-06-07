Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss military and political situation in region (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 7, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Hungary, Mr. Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky. The Hungarian delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The delegation first visited the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, and the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in the Alley of Shehids. A wreath was laid in front of the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The Hungarian Defense Minister passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were performed. Mr. K. Szalay-Bobrovniczky signed the “Book of Honor”.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense informed the guests in detail about the mine clearance work and restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories after the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister informed his Hungarian counterpart about the provocations committed by Armenian side on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed. The Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has established a border crossing and control point at the end of the Lachin road on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in order to suppress the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment for illegal Armenian formations, foreign citizens’ unlawful visits, intensive looting of Azerbaijani natural resources and other unlawful activities.

At the same time, it was noted that the crossing point provides transparent and regulated movement of Armenian residents, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Russian peacekeeping forces in both directions.

Mr. K. Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, congratulated his Azerbaijani colleague on the recently celebrated 28 May – Independence Day and emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on friendly relations.

Mr. K. Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted that Hungary recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral relations based on strategic partnership are in successful progress in many fields, including the military field.

The Hungarian Defense Minister emphasized Hungary’s support of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020 and readiness to contribute to the achievement of sustainable peace in the region.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits in terms of expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields and exchanging experience was emphasized. Detailed views were exchanged on the military and political situation in the region, as well as the prospects for the further development of cooperation.

News.Az