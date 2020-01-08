Defense Ministry and State Committee for Work with Religious Associations sign annual action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations have signed a joint action plan for 2020.

The document determines the time, place, as well as bodies and persons responsible for carrying out the activities.

The events promoting the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national, moral and cultural values, fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and religious denominations, as well as other topics will be held during the meetings to be organized in the Army Corps, formations, military units and specialized military-educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense during the year.

