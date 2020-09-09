Defense Ministry: Armenia shell Azerbaijani positions 51 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian forces violated the ceasefire 50 times throughout the day in various front directions, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenians, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region, shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region and Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the ranks of enemy units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az