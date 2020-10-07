Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Armenia suffered heavy losses Oct.7

Armenia suffered heavy losses as a result of the strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani Army in different directions of the front during the battles on Wednesday, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result, 10 tanks, 6 D-20 artillery pieces, one Akatsiya (Acacia) self-propelled artillery unit, about 30 armored vehicles, and a large number of personnel of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed.

A group of soldiers of Armenia’s military units stationed in the defense area of the 1st and 7th regiments voluntarily left their combat positions and fled.

