Defense Ministry: Armenia suffered heavy losses Oct.7
- 08 Oct 2020 00:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153006
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/defense-ministry-armenia-suffered-heavy-losses-oct7 Copied
Armenia suffered heavy losses as a result of the strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani Army in different directions of the front during the battles on Wednesday, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
As a result, 10 tanks, 6 D-20 artillery pieces, one Akatsiya (Acacia) self-propelled artillery unit, about 30 armored vehicles, and a large number of personnel of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed.
A group of soldiers of Armenia’s military units stationed in the defense area of the 1st and 7th regiments voluntarily left their combat positions and fled.
News.Az