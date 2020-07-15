Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Armenian reports on alleged use of Grad systems by Azerbaijan are untrue

Armenian media reports on the alleged use by Grad multiple launch rocket systems by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Tovuz district are untrue, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The spokesperson noted that the Azerbaijani army did not use this type of weapon.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

