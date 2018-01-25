Defense Ministry: Armenians are so scared that they see Azerbaijani soldiers everywhere

Defense Ministry: Armenians are so scared that they see Azerbaijani soldiers everywhere

+ ↺ − 16 px

The provocative information spread by Armenian side regarding the tensions on the frontline and losses from the Azerbaijani side is untrue.

The statement came from the press service for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"Armenians are so scared that they see Azerbaijani soldiers everywhere which frightens them," the statement says.

"Fully observing the ceasefire regime, Azerbaijani army always controls each action of the hostile party and our units bear no losses," the statement says.

News.Az

News.Az