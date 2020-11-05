Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army does not shell civilians
- 05 Nov 2020 10:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154284
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/defense-ministry-azerbaijani-army-does-not-shell-civilians Copied
The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged renewed shelling of Khojavend and Shusha by the Azerbaijan Army is an absolute lie, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
The ministry once again declared that the Azerbaijan Army does not shell human settlements and civilian infrastructure.