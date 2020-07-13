Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army does not target civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information posted on Facebook by Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry that 82-mm and 120-mm mortars allegedly fired by the Azerbaijani army at Chinari village hit a house, leaving some wounded, is untrue and groundless, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani side does not target civilians and residential settlements.

News.Az