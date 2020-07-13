Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army does not target civilians

  • Politics
  • Share
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army does not target civilians

The information posted on Facebook by Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry that 82-mm and 120-mm mortars allegedly fired by the Azerbaijani army at Chinari village hit a house, leaving some wounded, is untrue and groundless, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani side does not target civilians and residential settlements.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      