Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army does not target civilians
- 13 Jul 2020 18:47
- 20 Aug 2025 11:43
- 150183
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/defense-ministry-azerbaijani-army-does-not-target-civilians Copied
The information posted on Facebook by Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry that 82-mm and 120-mm mortars allegedly fired by the Azerbaijani army at Chinari village hit a house, leaving some wounded, is untrue and groundless, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani side does not target civilians and residential settlements.