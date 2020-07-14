Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army fully controls operational situation

Over the past 24 hours, the Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 74 times in order to further escalate the tension, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Armenian military were using heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, mortars and other artillery mounts.

The enemy’s shelling was suppressed by retaliatory fire, and the Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation.


