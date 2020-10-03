Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army suppresses Armenia's combat activity
The situation at the front remains tense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
During the night, the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front has been suppressed and it was inflicted by a crushing blow, the ministry noted.
“Fierce battles continue along the entire front,” it added.