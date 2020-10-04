Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani villages subjected to rocket and artillery fire

  • Azerbaijan
The territory of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district is subjected to rocket fire from Armenia’s territory while the villages of Aghdam and Tartar districts - to artillery fire from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defens reported on Sunday.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

