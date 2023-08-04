Defense Ministry: Cadets’ camp sessions continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan and program of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, training and practical classes continue at the cadets’ camp sessions held in field conditions, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.az.

“The tasks on destroying the imaginary enemy’s targets in the night and day conditions using various caliber weapons were successfully fulfilled at the training shooting range.

The main attention during the training exercises was paid to the improvement of the cadets’ abilities in using weapons, as well as practical and combat skills.

At the camp sessions, the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev show high activity during the fulfillment of the assigned tasks,” the ministry said.

News.Az