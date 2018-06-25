Defense Ministry leadership visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs on June 25.

First, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid wreaths and flowers at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva, and honored their memory, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.

Then the Defense Ministry’s officials visited the Alley of martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the shehids (martyrs) and the Eternal Flame monument, raised up in memory of our compatriots who died in the battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland, as well as at the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.

