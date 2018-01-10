Defense Ministry maintains effective relations with public: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

13 military-patriotic events were held in Shamkir, Agdash, Goygol, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Barda, Tovuz, Gazakh, Gusar and Khojavand.

In response to the question about measures taken by the Defense Ministry in the field of public relations in December 2017, the Defense Ministry said:

In December 2017, the Ministry of Defense together with various state and executive authorities, as well as local and foreign non-governmental organizations, public organizations, carried out various events and projects in military units.

More than 20 events were held in December in military units, as well as special military educational institutions with participation of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Health, Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Knowledge Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Press Council, International Eurasia Press Fund, YAP Nasimi and Nizami regional organizations, IRELI Public Union, Public Association "Promotion of Khojaly genocide" and other organizations

For the purpose of socialization in December, the Ministry of Defense prepared 127 official information, 83 photo, and 4 video materials and presented them to the mass media, as well as answered 7 questions from media representatives. 3 permission letters were issued for TV programs, television channels and information agencies were invited to 12 events in Baku and the military units located in the front line.

In accordance with the plan of actions approved by the Defense Minister, on occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, the Day of Open Doors was held for parents and relatives on December 30.

News.Az