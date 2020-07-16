Defense Ministry: No Azerbaijani tank hit by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed as untrue the information disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan that an Azerbaijani tank was hit during the fighting in the Tovuz direction.

“No Azerbaijani tank has been hit by Armenia, this information is untrue,” said Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesperson Vagif Dargahli.

Armed vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are not deployed to the front, said the spokesperson, adding. “Azerbaijani tanks are out of the reach of enemy forces' weapons.”

News.Az