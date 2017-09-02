Defense Ministry on Armenian lies: 'We do not comment on such primitive disinformation'

Armenian special services confusion agents have recently been engaged in spreading numerous fictional 'stories' or 'documents' with various content about Azerbaijani army through media outlets. In this respect, in response to News.Az's appeal, the Defense Ministry reported that they are informed about the next disinformation disseminated by Armenian media.

"We do not want to comment on such a primitive disinformation, a smeary lie that has nothing to do with the reality. With such disinformation Armenia's confusion agents can only deceive their Armenian public," the ministry says.

