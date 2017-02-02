Defense Ministry refutes Armenian reports on Azerbaijani army’s loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

"No active battle clash occurred on the frontline."

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted Armenia’s reports that Azerbaijani armed forces committed sabotage on frontline on February 1 and suffered loss, APA reports.



The ministry said no active battle clash occurred on the frontline.



According to the information, Elnur Huseynzade, mentioned in news by the Armenian side, was demobilized a while ago due to regular violation of military discipline and failure of the service, and he currently is not serving in the army.

News.Az

