Defense Ministry: Rumors about Azerbaijan rejecting Russian arms are provocative

"Some foreign and domestic mass media have recently circulated rumors that Azerbaijan rejected Russian arms," the Defense Ministry reports.

"We officially declare that such reports are not true and are provocative.

"Azerbaijan pays special attention to the purchase and acquisition of various types of arms in certain producing countries. We carefully choose the best, most high-quality and effective military products necessary to increase our combat potential in order to liberate the occupied territories."

News.Az

