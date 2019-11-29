Delegation from Polish Armed Forces visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Pavel Chabaliski, head of the Military Training Center for Peacekeeping Operations of Poland, paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

The visit took place in accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Polish Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Friday.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Army and the Polish Armed Forces as part of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Program and peacekeeping operations were discussed.

The Polish delegation got acquainted with the social and training conditions created for the peacekeepers in their duty area.

News.Az

