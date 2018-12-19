Delegation of Astrakhan region pays respect to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by acting Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Sergei Morozov has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, AZERTAC reports.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and visited the grave of world-renowned singer, People`s Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev. News.Az

