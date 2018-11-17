Delegation of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office attends int’l conference in Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has attended the 9th meeting of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) organized by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Prague, AZERTAC reports.

The delegation included chief of organizational and information support department of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Mammadov, and department's senior prosecutor Elnur Musayev.

The meeting was chaired by Attorney General of Czech Republic Pavel Zeman, head of the National Anticorruption Department of Romania Anca Jurma, and ACN Manager Olga Savran.

The event focused on a number of issues, including detection of corruption cases, freedom of information, bribe giving, centralized credit and account registries, prosecutors' independence, investigation of crimes committed through information technologies and crypto currency, the application of artificial intelligence in the investigation, and international cooperation in a variety of legal fields.

