Delegation of Azerbaijani State Committee on Diaspora visits Khojaly Genocide monuments in The Hague

Azerbaijani delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora held a meeting with Antonio Polosa, Chief of the Mission of International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Netherlands in the Hague, to discuss migration and diaspora issues, AZERTAC reports.

At the meeting, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora emphasized that modern migration processes are inevitable and that migrants have a special place in the diaspora movement. At the same time, he noted that there should be a clear statistics of migrants.

In turn, Chief of Mission of International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Netherlands, said that migration was a serious process, the life of migrants, the number of migrants, stressed the need for cooperation in this fields. International Migration Organization is ready to cooperate on these issues, Antonio Polosa added. At the end of the event, Azerbaijani side presented memorial gifts to the Dutch delegation.

As part of the visit to Europe, Azerbaijani delegation visited the Khojaly Genocide monument in the city of Hague, laid flowers and commemorated the victims of the tragedy.

