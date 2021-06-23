Delegation of NATO Allied Land Command visits Azerbaijan War College

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey) Major General Metin Tokel visited the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the guests were given a detailed briefing on the activities of the War College, and the issues of cooperation with NATO in the field of military education were discussed.

News.Az