Delegation of NATO Allied Land Command visits Azerbaijan War College
- 23 Jun 2021 18:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
A delegation led by the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey) Major General Metin Tokel visited the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the guests were given a detailed briefing on the activities of the War College, and the issues of cooperation with NATO in the field of military education were discussed.