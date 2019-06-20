Delegation of Pakistan Air Force Academy visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation consisting of senior officers of Pakistan, South Africa, Oman, and China, who are undergoing training at the staff courses of the Air Force Academy of Pakistan, paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the study visit, the delegation led by Brigadier General Muhammad Jamal Arshad visited the Air Force base and the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and also held meetings in relevant government agencies and educational institutions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

News.Az

