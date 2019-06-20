Yandex metrika counter

Delegation of Pakistan Air Force Academy visits Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Delegation of Pakistan Air Force Academy visits Azerbaijan

The delegation consisting of senior officers of Pakistan, South Africa, Oman, and China, who are undergoing training at the staff courses of the Air Force Academy of Pakistan, paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the study visit, the delegation led by Brigadier General Muhammad Jamal Arshad visited the Air Force base and the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and also held meetings in relevant government agencies and educational institutions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      