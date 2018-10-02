Delegation of Pakistani Armed Forces arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani delegation will take part in the exchange of experience on Psychological Training and Public Relations

According to the protocol of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group, a delegation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is on the visit to Baku to take part in the exchange of experience on Psychological Training and Public Relations.

On October 2, Deputy Minister of Defense for personnel, Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with the Pakistani delegation led by Brigadier General Reyhan Naimi, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The parties discussed the current state of military cooperation and held an exchange of views on the work done by the armies of the two countries in the sphere moral-psychological training and public relations.

Then both sides presented briefings on the topic mentioned above, held an exchange of views and answered questions of the meeting participants.

News.Az

