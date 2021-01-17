Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visits Fuzuli (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from occupation.

The delegation reviewed the ruins of the city of Fizuli, destroyed by the Armenians and the construction of the road to the city of Shusha.

The delegation included Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismet Gozalov, representative of the Second European Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zamin Aliyev, representative of the Turkic Council Farrukh Jumayev others.

Earlier, the guests visited the liberated Aghdam district.

News.Az