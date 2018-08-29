Delegation of Turkish Armed Forces visiting Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Turkish Armed Forces is visiting Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the Regulations of the Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue, the delegation led by the Chief of the Main Directorate for Inspection and Assessment of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces Brigadier General Faruk Yildirim is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the Turkish delegation met with Major General Zakir Aghayev, Chief of the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation, and also discussed the possibilities for further development of bilateral relations.

News.Az

News.Az