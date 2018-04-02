Demand at the auction exceeds offer five-fold for the auction

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held another deposit auction to raise funds.

According to Oxu.Az, the demand for the auction amounted to AZN 1,178.4 mln, the weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded on the basis of the auction amounted to 8.01%.

The demand for the auction exceeded the offer 4.71 times.

At today's auction it was planned to attract AZN 250 mln.

News.Az

