Demand exceeds supply at CBA's deposit auction

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) today held a deposit auction.

Oxu.Az reports citing CBA that the demand at the auction amounted to AZN 783.8 mln, the average weighted interest rate on deposit transactions concluded at the auction amounted to 8.01%.

At the auction, demand exceeded supply 2.2 times - the CBA announced the attraction of AZN 350 mln.

