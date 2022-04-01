Demining of liberated lands a ‘priority’ for Azerbaijani government: MFA spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The demining of the liberated Azerbaijani territories is among the priority tasks before the government, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks at a panel session held as part of the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The spokesperson said that Armenia planted mines in the Azerbaijani territories it had kept under occupation for almost 30 years. “Today, Azerbaijan allocates large sums of money for mine clearance operations,” she noted.

Abdullayeva stressed that humanitarian demining is of paramount importance in terms of ensuring peace, stability and security in the region.

She also pointed out the ongoing large-scale reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The international conference is organized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Participants will share best practices and discuss what can be done more and better to ensure safer and more sustainable futures.

