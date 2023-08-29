+ ↺ − 16 px

Nadine Arslanian, the wife of Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey is under federal investigation. Investigators are examining whether Madam Arslanian received gifts or services from individuals who sought favors from New Jersey’s senior senator. WOW!

So now the American Senator and his wife Nadine who is of Armenian descent, are accused of financial fraud.

It may be “Time To Say Goodbye” Senator Menendez.

Senator Menendez Alleged Activities

Here are only some of the alleged corruption activities of Menendez and Arslanian.

Apparently Senator Bob Menendez’s wife Nadine Arslanian sold $400K in gold bars – value $25,435,600 – months before his office admitted he was facing a federal probe.

How does a senator’s wife get to have assets worth millions of dollars when her husband lives on a Senator’s annual salary of approximately $200,000?

Inexperienced Halal Certifier?

In 2020 multiple outlets reported that the latest Department of Justice probe into Senator Menendez, who chairs the powerful Committee on Foreign Relations, revolved around a mysterious company called IS EG Halal, based in the senator’s home state of New Jersey.

Egyptian officials and a New Jersey businessman were hosted by Menendez at his office in 2018. A year later, the businessman became the sole certifier of halal meat exported from the U.S. to Egypt.

The investigation looked at whether Menendez could have improperly used his position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to influence the deal. According to an NBC report, the committee oversees about $2 billion in U.S. aid to Egypt.

Menendez directed six people in his Senate office to obtain visas for the girlfriends of his former benefactor, Salomon Melgen. Among them were Ukrainian actress and model Svitlana Buchyk.

According to the New York Post, in a recent US Department of Justice report, Nadine Arslanian regularly received expensive gifts from a New Jersey-based food manufacturer.

Senator Menendez, a top-ranking Senate Democrat, was previously investigated and indicted in 2015 in connection to a bribery scheme in which he allegedly accepted gifts from a Florida doctor in exchange for using his power as a senator to help the man further his personal and financial goals.

The previous and current corruption cases for which Senator Menendez was and is being investigated are alarming.

The pro-Armenia Senator Menendez is widely known for his anti-Azerbaijan statements that undermine the peace process negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Senator Bob Menendez and his entourage appear to be surrounded by scandals. The fact that he also receives sponsorship from the Armenian lobby in the US is also well known.

Therefore, one could easily wonder if Senator Menendez’s hostility toward Azerbaijan, which is adverse to US foreign policy, has been fueled by the Armenian lobby.

There was already talk that Senator Bob Menendez was unfit for office. The Senator’s wife, now under investigation for allegedly leveraging her husband’s office for favors, is making him doubly unfit for office.

The NBC report noted that Federal investigators were looking at Menendez and his wife to learn whether they received gifts including a D.C. apartment, a Mercedes and jewelry. NBC reported “Investigators want to know if Menendez got gifts from the owners or associates of a New Jersey company that won a controversial contract with the Egyptian government.”

One damning thing about the senator’s relationship with the Edgewater, N.J. company is that it had no previous experience in Halal meat certification, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. Its main claim to fame was its association with the senator.

Time to say goodbye, Senator Bob Menendez;

Horizons are never far;

You will not have to find them alone, Nadine is by your side.

Without true light of your own,

It’s time to say goodbye.

News.Az