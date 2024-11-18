Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh claims over 400 lives as infections surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh is grappling with its worst dengue outbreak in recent years, as rising temperatures and an extended monsoon season fuel a dramatic increase in cases. Hospitals, especially in urban areas, are struggling to manage the influx of patients.

At least 407 people have died from related complications in 2024, with 78,595 patients admitted to hospital nationwide, the latest official figures show, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. By mid-November, 4,173 patients were being treated, with 1,835 of them in Dhaka, the capital, and 2,338 elsewhere."We’re witnessing monsoon-like rainfall even in October, which is unusual," said Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor at Jahangirnagar University.Shifting weather patterns caused by climate change provided optimal conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the disease, he added."These changes in the season are fostering ideal conditions for the mosquitoes to breed."Dense populations in cities exacerbate the spread of the disease, usually more common in the monsoon season from June to September though it has spilled beyond that window this year.A rise in temperatures and longer monsoons, both linked to climate change, have caused a spike in mosquito breeding, driving the rapid spread of the virus.Bashar called for year-round vector surveillance in Bangladesh to monitor and rein in the disease.Last year was the deadliest on record in the current crisis, with 1,705 deaths and more than 321,000 infections reported.The growing frequency and severity of outbreaks strains Bangladesh’s already overwhelmed healthcare system, as hospitals battle to treat thousands of patients.Health officials have urged precautions against mosquito bites, such as mosquito repellents and bed nets, while experts want tougher measures to eliminate the stagnant waters where mosquitoes breed.

News.Az