Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad were awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday.

The committee received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations for the 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million) award.

Past winners who came under criticism include former U.S. President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office.

Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

