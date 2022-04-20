Denmark aims to quadruple solar and wind energy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark is intending to quadruple solar and wind energy production as the Scandinavian nation made a landmark decision to phase out the production of fossil fuels by 2050, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unveiled the government’s plans to make maximum use of renewable energy sources. She noted that the government intends to build more solar power plants, electricity-generating islands and marine wind turbines, increase the country's potential and capabilities in this area. The premier said the number of such alternative energy power plants will be quadrupled by 2030.

The Danish government’s plan also includes the gradual provision of central heating to all households throughout the country.

News.Az