Denmark announces $815M military package for Ukraine

Denmark on Thursday announced a new military package for Ukraine worth 5.6 billion Danish Kroner ($815 million) as the ongoing war with Russia intensifies, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Danish Defense Ministry in a statement said that the military package which is 18th such delivery includes 2.4 billion Danish Kroner ($349 million) exclusively set aside for air defense, artillery pieces, and shells and other ammunition.Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in a post on X said: "Pleased to announce a new military support package to Ukraine worth 750 million EUR bolstering their air defense and artillery,” further adding: “Denmark also looking into opportunities for investing in Ukraine’s defense industry. Denmark stands firmly with Ukraine and its people."Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen maintained that the situation in Ukraine is very serious, hence warranting continued and massive support to Ukraine from allies.“With this package, we are sending an unequivocal signal to both Ukraine and the outside world. We are both making donations now, and we are ready to invest massively and long-term in the Ukrainian defense industry. Their fight for freedom is still our fight as well," said Poulsen.Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Kyiv, committing around 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) as of February 2024, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Copenhagen is scheduled to send the first batch of the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

