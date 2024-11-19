Denmark commits $141M to Ukraine's arms industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Denmark announced a donation of 1 billion kroner (roughly $141 million) to support Ukraine's arms industry. The move was accompanied by a call for other European countries to increase their financial contributions to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made the pledge during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where she is visiting to commemorate 1,000 days since Russia and Ukraine's military conflict began in February 2022."We can only have peace in Europe if we can defend ourselves," she said.The prime minister also urged European nations to follow suit and increase financial support for Ukraine, which is in dire straits after the 1,000th day of the war with Russia.She said the pledged amount would come from the Danish Ukraine fund and go to Ukrainian weapons production.The Danish premier said the situation in Ukraine is more dire than it appears, reiterating the West’s claims that Russia will not restrict its military operations to Ukraine only."The situation in Ukraine is much more dangerous than meets the eye. Russia will not, I think, stop at Ukraine," she claimed.“There is a lot that the rest of Europe can learn from you, and it is important for me that our own industry, not only in Denmark but in all neighboring countries, can come to Ukraine and learn from your experience and your ability to expand and develop your production lines,” she said.

News.Az