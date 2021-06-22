Denmark defeat Russia 4-1 to reach Euro 2020 last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 Monday to reach the Euro 2020 last 16 in Group B, according to Anadolu Agency.

Denmark set the stage with Mikkel Damsgaard scoring a stunning long-range goal in the 38th minute at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

The Danish team doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Yussuf Poulsen scored, while Russia narrowed the gap to one with a penalty kick from Artem Dzyuba in the 70th minute.

The third goal came through Andreas Christensen's amazing strike in the 79th minute as he sent a thunderbolt right into the top corner.

Joakim Maehle scored Denmark's fourth goal as the team qualified as runners-up in Group B with just three points.

In another group game, Belgium claimed a 2-0 win over Finland to clinch Group B with nine points.

News.Az