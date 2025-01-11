Denmark enhances military presence in Greenland as Trump eyes the island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s government has unveiled plans to enhance its military presence in Greenland by purchasing two new Arctic inspection vessels and increasing dog sled patrols, in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s interest in the island.

The government has also proposed upgrading the airport in Kangerlussuaq, a former US military base in western Greenland, to accommodate F-35 fighter jets, broadcasters DR and TV2 said on Friday.Denmark has already set aside $400 million to strengthen surveillance and intelligence in the Arctic and North Atlantic with long-range drones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Trump this week reiterated his ambition to gain control over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Arctic territory of Denmark that the incoming US president views as crucial to American security.Denmark, while responsible for Greenland's security and defense, has limited military capabilities on the vast island. At present, these include four ageing inspection vessels, a Challenger surveillance plane and 12 dog sled patrols, all tasked with monitoring an area four times the size of France.The tradition of using sled dogs for patrolling Greenland dates back to World War II, with the patrol being a specialized unit of the Royal Danish Navy.

News.Az