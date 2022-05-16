Denmark, Iceland and Norway "strongly welcome" Finnish and Swedish decision to apply for NATO membership

Denmark, Iceland and Norway "strongly welcome" Finnish and Swedish decision to apply for NATO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway have welcomed Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for membership of NATO, News.az reports citing TASS

"We strongly welcome Finland and Sweden’s decisions to apply for NATO membership," the three nations said in a joint statement.

"We note that the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership are sovereign national decisions in line with Finland and Sweden’s right to choose their own security arrangements. Finland and Sweden have the right to pursue their accession process without any attempts of outside interference," the statement said.

News.Az