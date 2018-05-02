Department on Control over Import and Export Operations established under Ministry of Taxes

Department on Control over Import and Export Operations has been established under the Ministry of Taxes.

Upon the order of Azerbaijani President on ‘Measures regarding improvement of control over import and export operations in the country’, a Department on Control over Import and Export Operations under the Ministry of Taxes was established, APA reports.

News.Az

