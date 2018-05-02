Yandex metrika counter

Department on Control over Import and Export Operations established under Ministry of Taxes

  • Economics
  • Share
Department on Control over Import and Export Operations established under Ministry of Taxes

Department on Control over Import and Export Operations has been established under the Ministry of Taxes.

Upon the order of Azerbaijani President on ‘Measures regarding improvement of control over import and export operations in the country’, a Department on Control over Import and Export Operations under the Ministry of Taxes was established, APA reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      